Teen arrested after allegedly crashing into, burglarizing Everett marijuana shop

EVERETT, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says that officers caught a teenager who took part in a marijuana shop burglary with five other suspects.

Deputies say they responded to a burglary at The Kushery cannabis dispensary in Everett at around 2 a.m. on Sunday. When they arrived, they found a car had crashed into the front of the store.

The car was empty when deputies got there.

Police say a nearby stolen Kia Optima then drove off with the suspects inside.

With help from the Mill Creek Police Department, deputies began chasing the vehicle.

After spike strips were successfully deployed, the car eventually crashed into a ditch.

All six suspects got out and ran. K-9s tracked down a 17-year-old suspect, but the other five got away.

The teen was taken to Swedish Hospital for treatment and is expected to be charged with burglary, car theft, obstruction, and malicious mischief.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information that could help identify the remaining suspects to call 425-388-3845.

©2025 Cox Media Group