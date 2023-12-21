Teen accused of killing local woman with help of ex-basketball player makes court appearance

The teen accused of killing a Washington woman with the help of an ex-basketball player made her appearance in court Wednesday morning.

Sakari Harnden, 19 years old, is facing charges of kidnapping and murder in the death of Marayna Rodgers.

New court documents show Rodgers, a 23-year-old, medical assistant who lived in the Edmonds area went to Nevada on the promise of earning a thousand dollars, working as an escort.

Police say Harden and her ex-boyfriend, NBA G-league player, Chance Comanche had been plotting her murder. According to text messages, they first tried to hire someone to kill Rodgers but then indicated they would do it themselves.

And according to court documents, that’s exactly what investigators believed happened, saying the former couple strangled Rodgers inside a car, and then dumped her body in the desert.

Comanche made his first appearance in a California courtroom yesterday. He’s now awaiting extradition to Nevada.

As for Harnden, she is due back in court on February 8 for a preliminary hearing.

