Teddy bear mistaken for struggling swimmer in Tacoma

Stuffed animals can ‘bear-ly’ swim, but one seemingly tried this week, causing some panic in Puget Sound.

The Tacoma Police Department’s Marine Service Unit rescued a teddy bear after someone mistook the toy for a struggling swimmer.

It happened on Thursday while the team was out on the water for training.

South Sound 911 called the team, saying they’d received several reports of a swimmer in distress.

The department said its officers zoomed over to the scene, ready for action, and instead found a large, stuffed bear in a swimsuit.

“While we’re not sure if the bear was thrilled to meet Officer Brawley, we’re pawsitive Officer Brawley was pretty excited,” the department said.

Bear-ly believable! Today, our Marine Service Unit was out on the sound training when South Sound 911 advised they... Posted by Tacoma Police Department on Thursday, March 27, 2025





©2025 Cox Media Group