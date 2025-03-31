Teamsters not ‘giving up:’ Why Seattle school bus drivers may strike this week

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Some Seattle school bus drivers may go on strike as soon as Tuesday, April 1.

“A strong majority of those working for First Student voted over the weekend to authorize a strike against their employer,” Teamsters Local 174, which represents Seattle’s bus drivers, stated on its Facebook page.

In addition to bus drivers, Teamsters Local 174 also represents school mechanics and dispatchers servicing the Seattle School District.

With their contract expiring Monday, March 31, the union could take advantage of a new Washington law that would require private school bus companies to offer equitable worker benefits to those received by school district bus drivers, according to the union.

Teamsters not ‘giving up’

“First Student workers and their union have been working together to climb a mountain for years, striving to reach equal footing with their peers who work directly for school districts,” Teamsters Local 174 Secretary-Treasurer Rick Hicks said. “Now that we are finally close and the summit is in sight, First Student has chosen to hold fast and refuse to continue bargaining…we aren’t giving up until we reach the top of that mountain.”

The union said it last went on strike against First Student in 2018.

According to the union, First Student employs about half of the school district’s bus drivers.

First Student ‘disappointed’

First Student said Monday afternoon they had not been advised of an imminent work stoppage.

“We have more negotiating sessions scheduled at the end of April,” the company said in an email. “We remain committed to reaching an agreement with Local 174 as soon as possible and encourage union leadership to join us in finding a resolution that prioritizes the best interests of our employees and the Seattle families who need us.”

“First Student is disappointed that Teamsters Local 174 membership has voted to authorize a strike,” the email said. “We have been negotiating in good faith with union leadership since January to reach a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA).”

