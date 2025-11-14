Thurston County Sheriff’s Office secures $133,000 grant to fund six-person traffic unit

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is seeking to hire a dedicated DUI enforcement deputy as part of a new six-person traffic unit.

The position was created after the sheriff’s office was awarded a $133,000 grant.

The grant is to be used for DUI and full-time traffic enforcement.

TCSO will also add four traffic enforcement deputies, one commercial vehicle/construction zone enforcement deputy, and a sergeant to lead the team.

According to the Thurston County Sheriff, Derek Sanders, the unit will handle DUI, reckless driving, and collision investigation and reconstruction.

The unit is scheduled to debut early in 2026.

