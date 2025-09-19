Tariffs could make Halloween candy, costumes more expensive

WASHINGTON — Trick or...no treat?

Halloween may be scarier this year, since tariffs are pushing up prices for everything from candy to costumes.

Businesses that thrive in the Halloween season, like costume shops and makeup stores, are seeing slower shipping times and items at higher wholesale prices.

“Most of the costumes are made overseas, and through the different manufacturers, the tariffs have ranged anywhere from 5% to 19%. There’s been not a steady one,” said a Texas costume store owner, Derek Kennedy.

Last year, the fog machines Kennedy sold were $58. This year, they’re $74.

The National Retail Federation expects Halloween spending to hit a record $13.1 billion this year, breaking the previous record of $12.2 billion.

The National Confectioners Association says Americans spent more than $7 billion on candy last year and that trend looks to continue, but the prices will be a little bit higher.

If you’re staying in the house to hand out full candy bars: last year, a 48-count box was about $40. This year, it’s well over $50, so plan accordingly.

