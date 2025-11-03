Taking the light rail? Plan ahead for these dates

SEATTLE — Sound Transit has announced multiple planned outages on the light rail 1 Line over the next two months.

Starting Nov. 8, Sound Transit will implement a “series of strategic closures” on the 1 Line to support repairs, maintenance, and critical 2 Line integration work.

Passengers should prepare for delays and plan ahead during the following 1 Line service suspensions:

Nov. 8: 1 Line service will be suspended between U District and Westlake from start of service until 2 p.m. for maintenance. Buses will replace trains.

Nov. 16: 1 Line service will be suspended between Capitol Hill and Stadium to replace a cracked rail north of Westlake. Buses will replace trains.

Nov. 18-20: 1 Line service between Capitol Hill and SODO will end early to allow for expanded overnight maintenance. Buses will replace trains.

Dec. 2-4: 1 Line service between Northgate and Capitol Hill will end early to allow for expanded overnight maintenance. Buses will replace trains.

Dec. 12-13: 1 Line service will be suspended from 11 p.m. to 10 a.m. between Capitol Hill and Stadium to install advanced signaling in the Downtown Seattle Transit Tunnel. Buses will replace trains.

Dec. 20-21: 1 Line service will be suspended from 11 p.m. to 10 a.m. between Capitol Hill and Stadium to install advanced signaling in the Downtown Seattle Transit Tunnel. Buses will replace trains.

Dec. 27-28: 1 Line service will be suspended from 11 p.m. to 10 a.m. between Capitol Hill and Stadium to install advanced signaling in the Downtown Seattle Transit Tunnel. Buses will replace trains.

According to Sound Transit, work is set to continue through January 2026, with specific dates to be determined.

For up-to-date information, passengers can sign up to receive automatic email service alerts for Link light rail, ST Express, T Link, Sounder N Line, and Sounder S Line.

For information about schedule changes and to help plan your trip around inclement weather, visit Sound Transit’s Service Alerts.

