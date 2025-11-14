Take it slow! Standing water makes for messy Friday commute

SEATTLE — Standing water is creating a messy Friday commute in the Seattle area.

According to Seattle Department of Transportation, there is some standing water on the West Seattle Bridge. It’s just east of the I-5 on ramp in the westbound right lane. They’re asking drivers to use caution.

The department shared a picture of at least one crash happening in that area.

A van appears to have crashed just west of SR 99 and at last check, is blocking the westbound right lane.

Standing water on West Seattle Bridge just east of I-5 on ramp in WB right lane. Use caution. pic.twitter.com/NVHmOVrRaL — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) November 14, 2025

There was also standing water on Northeast Pacific Street at 17th Avenue Northeast. The water stretched across both the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Standing water on NE Pacific St at 17th Ave NE in both EB & WB lanes. Use caution. pic.twitter.com/5dr6e7pqeM — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) November 14, 2025

Aurora Avenue North at North 36th Street also saw areas of standing water Friday morning.

Standing water in roadway on Aurora Ave N at N 36th St in both NB & SB lanes. Use caution. pic.twitter.com/6rQMe9rwWc — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) November 14, 2025

The Washington State Department of Transportation also shared some video of a car that ended up on a barrier on southbound I-5 Friday morning. It happened just south of Northeast 130th in Seattle and blocked the HOV lane for some time.

Never something you want to see - a car on the barrier on SB I-5 just south of NE 130th in Seattle. It's blocking the HOV lane. pic.twitter.com/kFRaqqEme1 — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) November 14, 2025

Driving in standing water can cause drivers to lose control, damage the vehicle, or lead to a complete loss of the car .

Even small amounts of water can be treacherous; just six inches can cause you to lose control or stall your engine.

