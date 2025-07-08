Take a hike! How search & rescue crews say to do so safely

KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County Search and Rescue is warning people to be prepared when out hiking this summer.

They do about 225 rescues a year, with the most recent being on Sunday afternoon.

It happened in the Kechees Lake area of Kittitas County. King County Search and Rescue says the man slipped off an overlook, sending him tumbling down the mountain, and leaving him with a gash in his leg.

Crews say thankfully, the man’s phone still worked and he was able to use the satellite function to call 911. It took a couple of hours to make the round trip of getting the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) helicopter, finding the man, and getting him to Harborview Medical Center.

They say he is expected to be okay, but he did lose a lot of blood and has a concussion.

KCSO Sgt. Jason Stanley says about 25 rescues each year are done using the helicopter; the rest are on foot.

“When it turns sunny, we all get the bug to go hiking and enjoy the outdoors, so it gets really busy in the summertime for search and rescue,” Stanley says.

He tells us many rescues are often preventable.

“If you’re going up the trail in your Crocs and a bottle of water from Costco, you’re probably not going to make it; you need to be prepared,” Stanley tells KIRO 7.

He says in some cases, the situation isn’t preventable. Stanley tells us his team has seen heart attacks, strokes, broken legs and ankles, and mass bleeding situations, all creating life-threatening injuries.

Crews say the minimum amount of time it takes to rescue someone is only a couple of hours, but if the helicopter can’t reach you, it takes longer. They tell us that if someone has to hike in to get a person, it could take up to twelve or more hours.

“You could be out there for several hours on your own, so you should understand how to take care of yourself with a broken leg or a real cut that’s bleeding,” Stanley says.

He says taking a class or even watching some videos on basic trauma care could go a long way.

“You need to do your part to make sure the golden hour where you’re losing blood or you’re critically injured, that someone in your group or you knows how to take care of you.”

He says knowing what kind of hike you’re capable of, bringing enough water, and wearing the proper gear is key to staying out of their helicopter.

Rescue crews say knowing how to use the satellite mode on your phone is also important, so that you can call 911 if there is an emergency in a remote area.

©2025 Cox Media Group