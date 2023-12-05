Tacoma Water could start charging customers 9% more

TACOMA, Wash. — There are concerns about how the closure of a paper mill in Tacoma could affect the city’s water supply.

The WestRock paper mill closed back in September and it was Tacoma Water’s biggest customer, drinking up to 16 million gallons a day. That’s about one-third of Tacoma’s total water supply.

And now with chlorinated water sitting in its pipes longer, Tacoma Water says it may need to take steps to preserve quality and taste.

It’s awaiting approval from the Tacoma City Council but the utility service plans to charge remaining customers 9% more starting in January.

That’s 5% due to the mill closure on top of an already-approved 4% rate hike.

