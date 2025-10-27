Tacoma standoff ends in apparent murder-suicide after SWAT response, police say

Tacoma police say a man and woman died on Oct. 18 after a lengthy standoff that began as a domestic violence incident in the city’s South End.

Officers were called to the 700 block of South 38th Street around 9:47 p.m. on Oct. 17 after reports of a domestic dispute.

When they arrived, they learned an ex-boyfriend was holding his former girlfriend hostage inside a residence.

Police surrounded the area and began talking with the man while waiting for additional resources.

The Tacoma Police Department’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team responded to assist, and trained negotiators continued efforts to de-escalate the situation for several hours.

Shortly after 1 a.m., SWAT officers entered the home and found both the man and woman with gunshot wounds.

Officers began life-saving measures until Tacoma Fire Department crews arrived.

Both were taken to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries, but they later died despite receiving medical treatment.

Detectives and crime scene technicians processed the location and are investigating the case as a homicide-suicide.

©2025 Cox Media Group