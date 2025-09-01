Tacoma skatepark is getting an upgrade

TACOMA, Wash. — Exciting news for Tacoma’s skate community: the Stewart Heights Skatepark is growing.

Parks Tacoma says it’s adding a 2,250-square-foot concrete bowl that will range in depth from four to six feet.

This is the first skate project Parks Tacoma has undertaken since 2012.

“It’s an important facility and has had a loyal following for years,” said Ryan Spence, a 48-year-old skate advocate who was on a 2008 steering committee for Stewart Heights Skatepark. “This work will allow it to be a community hub again.”

Grindline Skateparks Inc. is expected to complete construction on the new bowl by winter.

Here’s a look at some of the renderings:

Stewart Heights Skatepark new concrete bowl rendering (Parks Tacoma, Grindline Skateparks Inc.)

Stewart Heights Skatepark new concrete bowl renderings (Parks Tacoma, Grindline Skateparks Inc.)

The $487,000 project is being funded by the 2014 voter-approved bond and a grant from the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office.

Stewart Heights Skatepark is not the only skate project moving forward in the city.

Parks Tacoma is currently in talks with the skate community and the City of Tacoma to envision a future skate plaza. More information on that project will be available this fall.

Parks Tacoma says it has seen a rise in skateboarding interest. It offers skateboarding camps through Alchemy Skate at Stewart Heights, Heidelberg and Norpoint. About 135 children have been served by the camps in the last year.

