Tacoma Police looking for suspect who pointed gun at Trooper’s home surveillance camera

TACOMA, Wash. — Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest of the person pictured below.

According to Tacoma Police, the man walked up to the front door of a home where a marked Washington State Patrol vehicle was parked in the driveway. He pointed what appeared to be a firearm at the surveillance camera and made threatening statements into the camera.

Crime SToppers

The incident happened on April 7.

If you recognize him, you can submit a tip at tpcrimestoppers.com or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.





©2025 Cox Media Group