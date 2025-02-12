Tacoma Police investigating a homicide in Northeast Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Police is investigating the death of a man that was reported on Tuesday.

According to Tacoma PD, around 1 p.m. a man stopped at the Northeast Tacoma Substation and reported a homicide near 4500 Heron Ridge Drive Northeast.

When police arrived, they found a man with critical injuries, who was pronounced dead by the Tacoma Fire Department.

Detectives got enough probable cause and arrested a man.

The man was taken to Pierce County Jail on suspicion of homicide.

Police did not say whether the man who reported the homicide was the one arrested.

Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians are investigating the incident as a homicide.

©2025 Cox Media Group