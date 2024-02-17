Tacoma Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

Police in Tacoma are investigating after a fatality crash involving a motorcycle Friday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m., officers responded to the crash between South 34th Street and South 37th Street.

Officers shut down Pacific Avenue to investigate.

Pacific Avenue is closed between South 34th Street and South 37th Street while Tacoma police investigate a fatal motorcycle crash that happened just before 4 p.m.

KIRO 7 has a crew on the scene and will update this story with details as we get them.

©2024 Cox Media Group