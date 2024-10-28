Tacoma Police on the hunt for attempted kidnapping suspect, teen escapes

TACOMA, Wash. — On Sunday, Tacoma Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping that occurred around 11 a.m. near the 1700 Pacific Boulevard Southeast.

According to police, a juvenile was approached by a man and then followed for several blocks before forcing her into a red 4-door Toyota.

The suspect then drove near the 3000 block of 6th Avenue where he went into a store and the victim was able to escape.

The victim ran from the scene on foot and called 911.

Tacoma Police are looking for a Hispanic male, possibly in his 50s, 5 foot 6, between 150 and 160 pounds.

The suspect was last seen driving a red 4-door Toyota.

The case is being investigated as an attempted kidnapping or luring.

Police are asking anyone with information or who can identify the suspect to call 911.

