Tacoma police: Don’t bring WW2 grenades to headquarters, call 911 instead

A World War II-era hand grenade was safely disposed of this week after a Tacoma resident brought it into police headquarters, according to Tacoma Police.

Police said the person carried the live grenade into the lobby of Tacoma Police Department headquarters, intending to have it disposed of properly.

While the department acknowledged the individual meant well, officials stressed that people should never bring old explosives into a public building.

“While the intentions were good, please don’t bring grandpa’s war souvenirs to the lobby,” Tacoma Police wrote in a public notice.

Instead, the department advised anyone who comes across old military explosives to call 911 so trained professionals can respond.

Tacoma’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, with help from the Army’s EOD unit, collected the grenade and safely disposed of it.

Police emphasized that old explosives, even if decades old, can still be dangerous.

“Keep yourself and others safe — call us and let the pros handle it,” the department advised.

©2025 Cox Media Group