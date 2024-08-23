Tacoma Police continue to make arrests in auto theft ring

TACOMA, Wash. — Investigators in Tacoma continue to make arrests in a car theft ring linked to 45 stolen vehicles.

Police said that on May 30, the ring’s leader was arrested, which led to four additional arrests.

Charges include vehicle theft, firearm possession and others.

Tacoma Police released video of several arrests, including one on Aug. 5, and one on May 30.

“I’ve been investigating your for several months, you’re involvement in stealing cars, so that’s what you’re gonna to be going to Remann Hall for today, like 20 counts of possession of stolen car, 11 counts of theft of a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm,” TPD Detective Williams said in the video.

Remann Hall is a juvenile detention center in Tacoma.

