Tacoma police ask public for help identifying home burglary suspect

Detectives for the Tacoma Police Department are asking the public for help identifying a dangerous residential burglary suspect.

According to police, the person in the photos attempted to rob a home in the 2600 block of North 31st Street.

He is described as being in his late 20s to early 30s and having a thin build.

He also has dark, thick, and wavy hair.

The man was armed with a knife and fled in a newer, four-door, gray sedan after fighting with the homeowner. The car may be a Kia or Hyundai.

There is a $1,000 reward offered for information that leads to his arrest and charges being filed.

If you have information, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS and reference 24-133-02337.

©2024 Cox Media Group