Tacoma police arrest homicide suspect after man found stabbed to death

TACOMA, Wash. — Police have arrested a suspect for second-degree murder after a man was found stabbed to death in Tacoma’s West End.

According to the Tacoma Police Department, at around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a welfare check at an address along South Jackson Avenue, near the intersection of 6th Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed to death.

Investigating detectives and Crime Scene Technicians developed probable cause for the arrest of a 60-year-old man. He was taken into custody and booked into Pierce County Jail for second-degree murder.

Around 12 hours later, just down the street, three people were stabbed after a bar fight broke out.

