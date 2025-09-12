Three stabbed in fight outside a South Tacoma bar

TACOMA, Wash. — Three people were hurt after a suspect pulled out a knife during a fight outside of a bar in South Tacoma early this morning.

According to the Tacoma Police Department, at around 2 a.m. Friday, officers responded to multiple 911 calls from a bar along South Tacoma Way.

911 callers reported that a fight had broken out and a knife was being used.

Officers later determined that the “large fight” had started outside the businesses and spilled onto the sidewalk.

During the fight, police say a suspect assaulted multiple people with a knife.

Police say three victims were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, and one suspect is in custody for the assaults.

Officers and Crime Scene Technicians are continuing to investigate, interview witnesses, and collect evidence in this case.

Around 12 hours earlier, a man was found stabbed to death just up the street, and a 60-year-old suspect was arrested for second-degree murder in that case.

