Tacoma Pierce County Humane introduces mobile vet unit

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County unveiled its new Mobile Veterinary Unit this week.

It’s a 26-foot hospital on wheels equipped with a surgery suite and an exam area. They call it S.P.O.T., which stands for Spay, Preventative medicine, Outreach, and Transport.

The unit will provide vaccine and wellness clinics in underserved neighborhoods, provide spay and neuter surgeries, microchips, and be present at adoption events.

“Thanks to our generous donors and an impactful $30,000 matching gift from the Puyallup Tribe of Indians, we reached our goal of $316,000 to purchase the mobile unit,” the Humane Society said.

S.P.O.T. is helping address a national shortage of veterinarians by bringing care directly to people and their pets.

