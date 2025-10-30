Sammamish man linked to stash house with 25 kilos of fentanyl, prosecutors say

A Sammamish man was among 10 people arrested in a series of coordinated raids across Western Washington targeting an armed drug trafficking network accused of distributing fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin, federal authorities said Wednesday.

The arrests followed a year-long investigation led by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Seattle Police Department, with assistance from multiple regional SWAT teams.

Prosecutors said the organization operated from Lewis County to Snohomish County, moving large amounts of narcotics and firearms throughout the region.

“These defendants were trafficking fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin on the streets of western Washington,” U.S. Attorney Charles Neil Floyd said in a statement. “These drugs take a heavy toll on our community. Worse yet, this group trafficked in dozens of firearms — some of them high-powered assault-style weapons.”

Agents seized about 100,000 fentanyl pills, 34 kilograms of fentanyl powder, nearly 9 kilograms of cocaine, 3.7 kilograms of methamphetamine, and about 1 kilogram of heroin, along with 34 firearms and $40,000 in cash, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

One of the largest drug seizures came from a Centralia property linked to Jose Isabel Sandoval Zuniga, 30, of Sammamish.

Investigators said they found 25 kilograms of suspected fentanyl powder, more than 90,000 fentanyl pills, and 24 firearms at the site.

Zuniga was arrested in his vehicle with another 1.6 kilograms of suspected fentanyl, and agents said they later found heroin, fentanyl and a loaded .45-caliber semiautomatic pistol at his home in Sammamish.

“This heavily armed transnational criminal organization threatened all of western Washington by trafficking guns and fentanyl,” said David F. Reames, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Seattle Field Division. “Our entire region is safer today because of the efforts of DEA and our partners, who literally risked their lives to confront this threat.”

Those charged by indictment include Luis Humberto Lamas-Guzman, 25, of Lynnwood; Eduardo Villavicencio-Salido, 44, of Marysville; Silvestre Ramos Martinez, 35, of Everett; Jose Navarro Hernandez, 46, of Marysville; Jose Manuel Ramos Ibarra, 28, of Everett; Marisol Perez-Diaz, 23, of Auburn; and Jordan Martinez Gamez, 23, of Auburn.

Those charged by criminal complaint include Jose Isabel Sandoval Zuniga, 30, of Sammamish; Roni Licona Escoto, 56, of Seattle; and Edgar Rivas Robles, 33, of Centralia.

All 10 defendants appeared this week in U.S. District Court in Seattle.

The charges remain allegations, and each defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes said the arrests dismantled “a violent organization” responsible for distributing dangerous drugs and firearms.

The operation is part of Operation Take Back America, a national Department of Justice initiative that combines federal and local law enforcement resources to target cartels and transnational criminal organizations.

©2025 Cox Media Group