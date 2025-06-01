Tacoma pauses search for new police chief

TACOMA, Wash. — The City of Tacoma has pressed pause on its search for a permanent Police Chief.

City Manager Elizabeth Pauli made the announcement on Friday.

“This decision is in service to ensuring the long-term success and alignment of City leadership,” her statement reads.

This move allows for Hyun Kim, who will begin serving as Interim City Manager starting on June 30, to align decision-making for a permanent chief with the evolving vision and future priorities of the city government.

“It is prudent to empower the city’s new leadership to play an integral role in confirming the appointment of a permanent Police Chief,” Pauli’s statement goes on to say.

Interim Chief Patti Jackson will continue to serve in her leadership role for the time being.

“I am focused on ensuring all transitions are smooth, and that our community continues to be exceptionally well-served,” Pauli’s statement says. ”I understand how critically important this position is to the community and I am grateful for the ongoing input I receive from the community and, as a management team, we look forward to continued engagement.”

Avery Moore resigned in February from the position of Police Chief after 35 years in law enforcement.

He chose to retire and move into the next phase of his life.

Jackson was sworn in as Interim Police Chief in March.

