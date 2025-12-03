Tacoma man with sex trafficking past gets 10 years for drugs, guns

TACOMA, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A 49-year-old Tacoma man with a prior sex trafficking conviction was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Tuesday for distributing drugs while in possession of loaded firearms, according to U.S. Attorney Charles Neil Floyd.

Ezekiel Alon Hampton committed the offenses while still serving a supervised release following a 13-year prison term for multiple sex trafficking convictions. U.S. District Judge Tiffany M. Cartwright also ordered Hampton to serve five years of supervised release after completing his prison sentence.

Court records show that Hampton was released from prison in December 2019 after being sentenced in 2010 for crimes including interstate transportation of minors for prostitution and sex trafficking of minors.

Tacoma man sentenced for drugs, guns while on release

Less than five years after his release, Hampton came under investigation by the Tacoma Police Department (TPD) for drug trafficking.

In October 2024, officers executed a search warrant at Hampton’s home and vehicle. Authorities found a black backpack in the car containing fentanyl, methamphetamine, and crack cocaine, along with a loaded 9mm firearm with an extended magazine.

Another loaded pistol was discovered in the vehicle’s center console, ready to fire. Additional methamphetamine, fentanyl powder, and two more firearms were recovered from Hampton’s residence.

Hampton was indicted on Feb. 12 for drug and firearms offenses. In May, he pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful possession of firearms and two counts of possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute.

