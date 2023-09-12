Tacoma man previously convicted of child molestation sentenced to 28 years for new crimes

TACOMA, Wash. — A sex offender who was on state supervision for a previous child sex crime was sentenced to 28 years in prison for new crimes on Monday.

Tacoma man Lamar Allen Thompson was convicted of producing and possessing images of child sexual abuse.

“Despite a prior prison sentence, despite state supervision and registration as a sex offender, Mr. Thompson preyed on the trust of friends and family to horribly harm additional children,” said Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington, Tessa M. Gorman.

In 2016, the 40-year-old was convicted of molesting two children.

In 2018, an investigation showed that Thompson had filmed the molestation of children.

Case records show that Thompson’s activities were uncovered when he lost his phone at a Tacoma manufacturing plant where he worked.

Co-workers trying to find out who the phone belonged to discovered pictures of child sex abuse and notified police. After getting a search warrant and finding out the phone was Thompson’s, police found that he had filmed his abuse of multiple children.

Thompson was arrested by Washington State Department of Corrections officers on Nov. 8, 2018, and has been jailed ever since.

After he was arrested on federal charges, Thompson asked for the trial to be delayed several times before pleading guilty in March 2023 on the morning his trial was set to begin.

Assistant United States Attorney Matthew Hampton asked for a 45-year sentence, and wrote to the court, in part, “Lamar Thompson committed unspeakable acts of violence against innocent children. Thompson’s depraved and selfish acts were an attack on those children’s psyches. They, not Thompson, will bear the heavy psychological load that all survivors of child sexual abuse must carry. And they will do so for the remainder of their lives.”

©2023 Cox Media Group