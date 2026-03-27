Tacoma man arrested after alleged drive-by shooting on his own family with child in car

TACOMA, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A 29-year-old Tacoma man is behind bars after Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) deputies said he carried out a drive-by shooting on his own family members, with his 1-year-old child in the car. Family members told investigators he was back on meth and had made threats to kill them.

Deputies were called to the family’s home near South Steele Street and 112th Street South Wednesday afternoon.

“He actually drove to their home with his one-year-old child and allegedly committed a drive-by shooting,” PCSO Deputy Carly Cappetto told KIRO Newsradio.

No one was injured, and deputies eventually tracked the man back to his home near Pacific Avenue and 86th Street South, but he refused to come out.

“There were multiple points where he was holding his child and using them as a shield to prevent deputies from arresting him or using any force against him,” Cappetto said.

Deputies de-escalate, arrest Tacoma man

Deputies de-escalated the situation, the man released the child to family members, and was subsequently arrested.

Deputies then recovered the gun allegedly used in the drive-by shooting at the man’s home. They also found other signs of violence.

“Shell casings scattered throughout the apartment, bullet holes in the walls and the doors of his residence,” Cappetto said.

Neighbors told investigators they heard gunshots coming from the man’s home over the past several days while the child was in his care.

Prosecutors charged the man with attempted drive-by shooting, reckless endangerment, malicious mischief, resisting arrest, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

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