TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Police have arrested a man in connection to an ongoing investigation into the sexual abuse of a minor.

According to Tacoma PD, an investigation into the man started in December of 2024. Officers were dispatched to a report of sexual abuse involving a minor.

He was arrested on March 5 with the assistance of Tacoma PD SWAT.

The 41-year-old was booked into Pierce County Jail for two counts of first-degree rape of a child.





