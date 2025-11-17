Tacoma lawyer sentenced after stealing over $500,000 from disabled client

SEATTLE — A former Tacoma Lawyer was sentenced to 18 months in prison for wire fraud in a U.S. District Court in Seattle.

Colby Parks was accused of stealing the funds from a client who had received approximately $530,000 from a motorcycle accident.

She was left with severe injuries as a result of the accident.

According to court records, Parks became the trustee for the victim’s living trust in 2010.

The trust account contained around $1.66 million.

Parks used the funds for personal expenses and had taken a reverse mortgage on the victim’s home to replace the money he had taken.

Even after that, Parks continues to use the account for his own expenses.

He made over 600 transfers from the victim’s accounts to his own.

Parks had taken so much money over a decade, leaving his client with only $15 by the end of 2019.

The FBI, along with the Washington State Bar and Adult Protective Services, investigated Parks’ actions.

Parks resigned his law license during the investigation, avoiding potential disbarment.

“Not only did this defendant betray the trust of his client, he repeatedly lied about it to her and to those who investigated his financial abuse,” said U.S. Attorney Charles Neil Floyd.

