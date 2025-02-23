Tacoma invests $800K to enrich youth and cultural programming for District 4

TACOMA, Wash. — District 4 in Tacoma has received an $800,000 investment in its youth and cultural programming after voters approved the money from the Participatory Budgeting funds.

“This investment reflects the City of Tacoma’s ongoing dedication to Tacoma’s youth, as well as the City’s recognition of Tacoma’s diverse cultural community tapestry,” said Council Member Sandesh Sadalge. “I want to acknowledge the late Council Member Catherine Ushka, whose vision and tireless advocacy on behalf of District 4 were instrumental in moving this forward. She was an inspiration to us all.”

The city will now partner with the Foundation of Tacoma Students to get proposals that would support the programming.

The foundation will serve as the city’s technical and administrative partner as part of the grant approval process.

The award will be $400,000 for cultural programming and $400,000 for youth programming focusing on middle and high school ages in District 4.

“Every young person deserves the opportunity to explore their passions, build confidence, and shape their future,” said Foundation for Tacoma Students Deputy Director Gray Sterling. “With this funding from the City of Tacoma, we are strengthening the network of support for our youth, ensuring that learning and growth extend beyond the classroom into vibrant community-driven spaces that uplift, empower, and inspire them to thrive.”

An information session will be held virtually on Feb. 28 at 5 p.m.

Proposals will be accepted until April 1 at 11:59 p.m.

Information about the session or submission guidelines can be found here.

