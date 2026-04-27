Tacoma infant death upgraded to homicide investigation months after child died

An infant death in Tacoma has been upgraded to a homicide investigation months after the child died in the hospital.

At approximately 6:50 p.m. on Feb. 10, the Tacoma Police Department (TPD) responded to the emergency department at Tacoma General Hospital for a report of an infant that died, TPD announced.

Officers contacted medical staff and the individual responsible for transporting the infant to the hospital.

Homicide Investigation – 400 block of S J St



Tacoma, WA – At approximately 6:52 PM on February 10, 2026, Tacoma Police responded to the emergency department at Tacoma General Hospital for a report of an infant who had been brought in and was later pronounced deceased. pic.twitter.com/gxAl90MBBI — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) April 24, 2026

TPD noted it is standard practice for detectives to respond and conduct a death investigation for cases involving the death of an infant. The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office took custody of the infant as part of its investigation.

On April 20, detectives were notified by medical examiners that the manner of death had been determined to be a homicide.

TPD stated the department has actively investigated the case since February. The determination of the manner of death does not change TPD’s investigative process, though it formally classifies the case as a homicide investigation.

The TPD investigation remains ongoing, and no arrests have been made as of this reporting.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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