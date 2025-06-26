Tacoma Humane Society overwhelmed ahead of 4th of July. Here’s how you can help.

TACOMA, Wash. — The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is asking for help after taking in 32 dogs from animal control.

They were surrendered from a single property on Thursday.

The Fourth of July is around the corner, and it’s a time when the shelter ends up taking in a lot of lost pets – but they don’t have the room.

“Large-scale intakes put an incredible strain on our resources, and this is the second within the last week,” said Lauren Green, director of marketing and communications. “It’s adding to the challenges we’re already facing, from the flooding of our adoption lobby to dog kennel renovations.”

The organization is currently caring for 151 dogs, 468 cats, and 30 rabbits in the shelter and in foster homes.

In 2024, the shelter saw a 14% increase in animal intake around the holiday.

“Fireworks and celebrations can be frightening for pets,” said Green. “We see an increased number of animals arriving after getting loose from their homes. It’s a busy and challenging time of year for us.”

Wondering how you can help? Here are some options:

Adopt

Every adoptable dog, cat, and critter receives a wellness exam from shelter staff, initial vaccinations, a microchip with national registration, and is spayed or neutered. For pets awaiting spay or neuter surgery, the organization offers a foster-to-adopt option, allowing individuals or families to take the pet home right away and return for surgery at no extra cost. You can view available pets here.

Donate

Financial gifts fuel the organization’s life-changing medical care and ongoing support for pets in need. New monthly donors can help the organization secure a $10,000 matching gift from VCA Animal Hospitals through July 31. Donate here.

Foster

You can provide a short-term safe space for a pet in need by welcoming them into your home. The shelter provides all essential supplies and ongoing veterinary care. Learn more and sign up here.

Found a lost pet?

If the pet appears healthy and you can temporarily care for them, you can help reunite them with their family without bringing them to the shelter. If you call the shelter, it’ll provide you with essential supplies and support to make it possible.

