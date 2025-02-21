Tacoma hospitals operating on generator power

TACOMA, Wash. — MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital and Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital have been on generator power since Wednesday due to a power outage, officials with MultiCare told KIRO 7.

According to hospital officials, a water-cooling system leak shorted out an electrical switch, which caused an electrical fire. Smoke was in the hospital but no staff or patients were injured. The fire was contained to the vault.

The hospitals diverted trauma patients and surgery patients.

Multicare says Tacoma General is the largest hospital in Tacoma as a level-two trauma center with 437 beds.













