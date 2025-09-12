Tacoma homes burn in two-alarm fire

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma firefighters responded to a two-alarm house fire early Friday morning.

Crews first responded to the fire along 67th Avenue NE at around 5:30 a.m.

According to the Tacoma Fire Department, the fire started in the garage of one home before spreading to the attic of a neighboring house.

Luckily, nobody was inside either of the homes at the time, and nobody was hurt.

The fire started as a two-alarm response but was quickly downgraded. Six engines and two ladders responded alongside local fire chiefs and emergency medical crews.

