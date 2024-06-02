Tacoma family calls for change following fatal hit-and-run

TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma family is calling on the city for change after their loved one was killed in a hit-and-run crash this week.

Stephon Tinner, 30, also known as “Crucial,” was struck by a car Monday while crossing Pacific Avenue South near 94th Street.

“I didn’t have any thoughts other than I need to get to my brother,” said Angel Cook, who is Tinner’s sister.

Cook still remembers that dreaded phone call, after her baby brother’s life was taken.

“We need to slow down to respect the fact that that’s someone’s son or daughter, that’s someone’s sister, someone’s father or mother that could be there,” said Cook.

On Saturday, they went to that very spot to make their message loud and clear.

Dozens of people marched to Tinner’s memorial for people to ‘slow down’ and watch for people walking.

“Somebody’s gonna listen to me, somebody’s gonna hear me. My son’s life matters,” said Linda Jones, Tinner’s mother.

Jones is fighting for justice for her son by urging the city to make the street safer.

“They were flying up and down the street like it was a racetrack and we had to keep telling them to slow down, slow down. No respect,” said Jones.

Tinner was a son, brother, friend, and father to four. His family says he’ll be sorely missed.

“Knock on a window, knock on a door to let us know he was here. I’m gonna miss all those things because I’ll never hear a knock or get a note from my brother again,” said Cook.

His sisters described him as the life of party.

“He never really wanted anybody to be singled out. A lot of times he would just go talk to anyone random off the street,” said his sister Antonette Stamps.

Even in the end, they’re making sure he will never be alone and that they will continue to push for change in his name.

“I know my son will not, he will not be forgotten if it’s the last breath that I have that was my baby,” said Jones.

Tinner’s family is asking the city of Tacoma to add street lights, crosswalks, and speed bumps to Pacific Avenue South to help slow down traffic.

©2024 Cox Media Group