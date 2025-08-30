Tacoma family asking for help identifying driver who hit child, took off

TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma family is asking for your help identifying the driver who hit their 8-year-old grandson and took off.

It happened near S 18th St and S Hosmer St, not far from Sprague Ave.

that

The driver then stopped for a moment and then drove off.

“It happened so fast, no one really had time to react,” said Robert Joyce, the child’s grandfather.

The child is doing okay, but was taken to an emergency room for evaluation. He had a headache and a scrape.

“Hit him on the side and back, and pushed him into the vehicle that was parked,” Joyce said.

The family and surveillance video show that the driver was in a white SUV, but they were not able to gather any more details about the driver.

Joyce said the curve the driver was coming around is blind, and it’s difficult to see anything on the other side.

He believes the driver should have been going slower, so they had enough time to react.

“One of the reasons we don’t allow him to ride his bike without someone watching him is because of the corner,” he said.

He wants other drivers to slow down and the driver responsible for this incident to come forward.

“Why didn’t you stop?” he said. “I wish they would have been more considerate about what had happened.”

If you have any information about the driver, contact the Tacoma Police Department at (253) 591-5950.

©2025 Cox Media Group