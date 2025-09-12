Tacoma Creek Fire now 5% contained

CUSICK, Wash. — Fire crews now have the Tacoma Creek Fire about five percent contained.

It’s burning about 15 miles from Cusick.

The fire was started by lightning on September 1.

On Thursday, three helicopters helped drop water on the fire’s edges.

About 665 people are working to get control of the fire.

Tacoma Creek Road is closed and cannot be accessed from the north off Highway 20. From the south, Tacoma Creek Road is open to the junction with Calicoma Road. Batey Bould trail is not passable as it travels north to the Tacoma Creek Road. There are closures along Ruby Creek Road, Cusick Creek Road, and Olson Creek Road. The Blacktail Mountain Road is open until mile marker 7. Additionally, the Radar Dome trailhead is closed; however, the trail remains open.

