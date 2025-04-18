Tacoma crash knocks out power to nursing home residents on ventilators

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Fire Department responded to an early-morning crash near the Tacoma Central shopping center.

Around 1 a.m., a car hit a telephone pole on S Cedar Street and landed on its side.

That person was extricated from the car and taken to a nearby hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Around 1:25 a.m., TFD crews responded to a nursing home on S 19th Street nearby that had lost power.

Employees were concerned about the 26 residents on ventilators. Tacoma Fire provided care on-scene and worked to take those patients to nearby hospitals until power was restored.

It’s believed the power outage was caused by the car crash.

Power was restored to the facility in just under an hour and all patients/residents were returned to their rooms.

It does not appear any of the nursing home residents were injured.

Central Pierce Fire, Gig Harbor Fire and West Pierce Fire also responded to provide aid to the facility.

It’s unclear what led up to the initial crash.

