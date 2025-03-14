Tacoma athletic fields seeing multi-million dollar update

TACOMA, Wash. — The Peck Athletic Fields in Central Tacoma are being redone in an over $20 million renovation.

The city started plans in 2023 and just completed phase one.

Chief Planning Officer for Metro Parks Tacoma, Marty Stump, says this is a major collaboration between city parks, Tacoma Public Schools, and other entities.

“It’s an amazing project, a very significant project for Tacoma,” he told KIRO 7 News.

On Friday, KIRO 7 got an early inside look at the renovations and with a $22 million dollar price tag, Stump says it is one of the largest park projects for Tacoma in recent memory.

Phase one includes a new all-season field for Stadium High School’s baseball team, with improved lighting and updates to the baseball diamond.

Stump says real estate is at a premium in Tacoma. “We want to make optimal use for the land that we have available,” he said. “It will be a prototype this is not the last one of these that we’re going to do; in fact it’s the first,” he continued.

Tacoma Metro Parks says phase 2 includes transforming the nearly ten acres at Peck Athletic Fields but won’t be complete until 2027.

