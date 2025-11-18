Taco Bell, Venmo raffle off $450 designer belt in limited Tuesday giveaway

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The popular fast food chain, Taco Bell, has announced that a new limited-edition item will be available on Tuesday, Nov. 18, for Taco Bell Rewards Members through the company’s app.

In a partnership with Venmo, the “Venmo TacoBellt” raffle will be available to enter from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., with 75 reward members having the chance to secure a fashionable TacoBellt.

“With belts becoming the latest go-to accessory to elevate any outfit, Venmo and Taco Bell have teamed up to launch the hottest accessory for the taco-loving fashion-forward: introducing the Venmo Taco Bellt, a limited-edition wearable taco holder that’s equal parts smart and savory,” Taco Bell stated.

The latest addition to Taco Bell’s Tuesday Drop rewards program features a handcrafted belt by Guillermo Cuevas of Dunrite Leatherworks. Cuevas has previously created one-of-a-kind pieces for superstar celebrities like Kendrick Lamar, Glen Powell, and Shaboozey.

Taco Bell is releasing the new fashion accessory as a celebration of its new offer to get a free Chicken Cantina Taco on any future order when a customer pays with Venmo on the Taco Bell mobile app through Dec. 31.

“This unique crossover of food, fashion, and finance is a fun play on the classic ‘money belt,’ but instead of cash, you’re protecting something just as valuable: your free Cantina Chicken Taco from Taco Bell,” Taco Bell stated.

Taco Bell’s Tuesday rewards program has featured several other desirable offerings, including vinyl records, a Taco Bell National Taco Day T-shirt, and NFL star Davante Adams’ house slippers, among other food-related deals.

Taco Bell noted in its terms and conditions that the approximate retail value of each belt is $450, and all belt sizes are subject to availability.

