T-Mobile sends over 500 workers and equipment to support recovery efforts across the southeast

T-Mobile is on the ground with over 500 crew members, field engineers and technicians in areas affected by Hurricane Helene.
From Florida to Georgia, the Carolinas and Tennessee, T-Mobile, is working with local emergency operations centers to ensure cellular coverage critical for first responders is up and running.
The assistance came by way of satellite trucks, drones, and other technology spread across various states working in concert with local authorities.
As Helene continues to move, T-Mobile has opened unlimited talk, text and data to their customers in affected areas through October 2.
Working with the American Red Cross, T-Mobile has sent trucks and trailers that provide power, Wi-Fi and charging ports.
With network access affected, T-Mobile has been adding generators to cell sites to keep customers connected.
T-Mobile stores in affected areas remain closed, and T-Mobile has been reaching out to employees to ensure their safety and provide assistance to those directly affected by the storm.
