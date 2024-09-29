T-Mobile sends over 500 workers and equipment to support recovery efforts across the southeast

T-Mobile is on the ground with over 500 crew members, field engineers and technicians in areas affected by Hurricane Helene.

From Florida to Georgia, the Carolinas and Tennessee, T-Mobile, is working with local emergency operations centers to ensure cellular coverage critical for first responders is up and running.

T-Mobile at Madison County Central School, Madison, Florida (T-Mobile)

The assistance came by way of satellite trucks, drones, and other technology spread across various states working in concert with local authorities.

T-Mobile deploys a large SatCOLT to Dixie County T-Mobile deploys a large SatCOLT to Dixie County High School in Cross City, Florida to bolster connectivity for first responders and public service agencies. (T-Mobile)

As Helene continues to move, T-Mobile has opened unlimited talk, text and data to their customers in affected areas through October 2.

Working with the American Red Cross, T-Mobile has sent trucks and trailers that provide power, Wi-Fi and charging ports.

T-Mobile Drone (T-Mobile)

With network access affected, T-Mobile has been adding generators to cell sites to keep customers connected.

T-Mobile stores in affected areas remain closed, and T-Mobile has been reaching out to employees to ensure their safety and provide assistance to those directly affected by the storm.

