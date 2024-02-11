Swinomish Indian Tribal Community holds general election

LA CONNER, Wash. — The Swinomish Indian Tribal Community held its general election on Saturday. The Swinomish are a federally recognized tribe with more than 1,000 members.

Two seats in the Tribe’s 11-member governing body were up for grabs this year.

When the final votes were counted, the community had elected Rodney John Jr. and Bruce James Jr. as their two new senators

“We had a voter turnout of 42%,” Chairman Edwards reported, he thanked “each of the candidates for their interest in serving and their hard work campaigning.”

The Senate will meet to swear the senators in on March 5.

