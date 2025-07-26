Swim warning issued after bacteria found at Larrabee State Park

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Whatcom County Health and Community Services (WCHCS) is asking that people not swim at Larrabee State Park due to high levels of bacterial pollution found in the waters of Wildcat Cove.

WCHCS says that samples tested from Wildcat Cove showed high levels of Enterococcus bacteria.

Enterococcus bacteria are usually a sign of fecal pollution from animals or even humans.

The bacteria can carry pathogens such as Norovirus and various strains of E.coli.

These waters with high bacteria levels like this are can be a high risk of illness for small children and chronically ill people.

WCHCS says they are monitoring the quality of several public beaches in Whatcom County’s marine waters over the summer, from mid-May through August.

For now, they are saying that warning signs will stay posted at this beach until the marine water quality meets quality standards.

©2025 Cox Media Group