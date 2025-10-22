SWAT in East Bremerton arrests four in early morning standoff

EAST BREMERTON, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office says the SWAT team was called to a house known to be used for drug purposes early Wednesday morning.

At around 6 a.m., deputies, detectives, and SWAT were serving a narcotics-related warrant near Northeast Bellpark Drive and Forest Drive Northeast in East Bremerton.

Officials say that of the fifteen people on the property, nine came out of the home after multiple commands, and five were inside cars or RVs.

Kitsap Sheriff John Geses said the home had a lot of unwanted attention in the usually quiet neighborhood.

Four people were booked into the Kitsap County Jail on outstanding warrants and other drug offenses, according to the sheriff’s office.

Two of them were reportedly renters of the home and are facing additional charges for using the residence for drug purposes, the sheriff said in a release.

