SWAT called to Capitol Hill after man reportedly threatens people, barricades himself

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

SWAT was called to Capitol Hill in Seattle after a man allegedly threatened people and then barricaded himself in his apartment.

Monday morning, Seattle officers responded to 431 Boylston Avenue East after a 911 caller said a man was making threats to hit people with a phone, SPD Detective Eric Munoz told KIRO Newsradio.

Police established probable cause to arrest the man for malicious harassment, but the man barricaded himself in his apartment and is refusing to come out.

“Our police officers, as well as our negotiation team, are attempting to get that individual to come out so they can take him into police custody,” Munoz said.

Because the man continues to resist arrest, the SWAT team was called in and is at the scene.

“We do have a search warrant that we are going to serve on that property, and ultimately, depending on the tactics determined by the incident commander and our SWAT team commander, the SWAT team will serve that warrant and take that individual into custody,” Munoz explained.

He noted the SWAT team is in place and a negotiator is currently working to get the suspect to surrender.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

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