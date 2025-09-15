‘Suspicious substance’ leads to 3-alarm HazMat response at Naval Station Everett

A suspicious substance was discovered at the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Everett clinic on Naval Station Everett at approximately 1 p.m. Monday, prompting a 3-alarm HazMat response.

The Navy, along with Snohomish County Fire, Everett Fire Department, and Everett Police Department, responded to the incident.

First responders were assessing the situation and assisting personnel who may have been exposed to the unknown substance.

The incident is contained to a building, and all involved parties have been evacuated.

There are currently no reported injuries.

Personnel on base have been advised to avoid the area around the clinic and to follow directions given by the responders.

The Navy emphasized that they take suspicious substances seriously and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

