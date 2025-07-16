‘Suspicious death’ investigation underway after group finds friend dead in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is investigating a “suspicious death” of a person found dead by their friends.

MCSO says that deputies responded to a 911 call from a group of friends who had gone to check on someone that they hadn’t heard from in a week.

The group said when they arrived to check on their friend, that person was found dead.

MSCO deputies, detectives, and the coroner’s office arrived to process the scene.

They are also working on a search warrant to enter the building to investigate further.

Deputies have not specified why the death is deemed suspicious.

It’s unclear if the victim was living in the area or working there. Crime scene photos show a trailer structure in a lot with a paving business sign on the outside.

©2025 Cox Media Group