Suspects chased into Seattle after smash-and-grab at Lynnwood cannabis shop

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The suspects in a cannabis shop burglary led officers and deputies on a multi-car pursuit from Lynnwood into Seattle early this morning.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, deputies first responded to reports of a burglary at the Euphorium pot shop around 2:40 a.m.

A nearby Lynnwood PD officer reportedly interrupted the burglary.

Deputies say three suspect vehicles were seen driving off, with multiple suspects in each. Lynnwood PD got behind two of the suspect vehicles, both Hyundais, and headed westbound towards I-5.

Officers ran the plates, and the two Hyundais came back as stolen. The third involved vehicle split off.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, at one point, the suspects were using a fire extinguisher to try to deploy a smoke screen on pursuing units before throwing the fire extinguisher out of the car at the Lynnwood officer.

Deputies joined Lynnwood PD in the pursuit along I-5 southbound before getting off in Seattle near Exit 162.

The Lynnwood officers and the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies split up into two pursuits, but each eluding vehicle was lost after getting off in Seattle.

Both vehicles were recovered and impounded for evidence, and a stolen gun was recovered from the scene.

This remains an active investigation, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

©2025 Cox Media Group