Suspects arrested after stealing several of guns from Olympia storage facility

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Two burglary suspects have been arrested after breaking into a storage facility in Olympia.

According to a post from the Olympia Police Department’s (OPD) X account, the suspects were first seen cutting a hole in a fence within the facility’s premises and entered 7 units on December 21. Among several items that were stolen, 2 handguns were taken.

Three days later, on December 24, both suspects were recognized and apprehended by a neighboring police agency. They used the individuals’ tattoos to identify them.

However, the two perpetrators were released in a neighboring county for other burglary cases of more storage units.

On New Year’s Day, the same suspects were caught on video stealing multiple items, including multiple guns, from other units.

With the help of multiple neighboring law enforcement agencies, OPD Detectives located and arrested the two individuals.

Olympia PD says there might be new victims revealed as this is an ongoing investigation.

They also ask anyone who has had a storage unit burglarized to come forward by contacting the OPD Non-Emergency number (360) 704-2740.

