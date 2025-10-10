Suspects arrested after police chase through Bothell construction site

BOTHELL, Wash. — Two suspects were arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase through Bothell while driving on a blown-out tire.

The Bothell Police Department says the chase, which occurred on Oct. 2, reached speeds of up to 80 mph at times.

Two patrol officers reported seeing a white Chevy pickup truck nearly hit other cars in a parking lot on Juanita Woodinville Way NE near NE 145th Street.

When officers attempted a traffic stop, the driver fled, striking orange barrels and a road closure sign on an on-ramp leading to Interstate 405.

Officers lost sight of the vehicle as it sped through the on-ramp construction zone, where it clipped an excavator with a person inside.

Police later relocated the truck and discovered it was driving on a blown-out tire, throwing sparks and nearly hitting more vehicles.

After multiple attempts by police to stop the truck, the suspects eventually abandoned the vehicle.

Both suspects were arrested after a brief foot chase.

The passenger was wanted on felony charges by another law enforcement agency.

The driver was taken to the hospital after claiming he had swallowed fentanyl during the chase.

He was arrested on multiple charges, including DUI, hit-and-run, reckless endangerment, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

